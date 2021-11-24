Ethiopia: Ethiopian Prime Minister vows to go to frontline to lead battle

Nov 24, 2021, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The fighting in the Ethiopia Tigray conflict has reached the country's capital Addis-Ababa. The US envoy has said that any progress towards the diplomatic settlement was at risk of being overshadowed by the alarming developments on the ground.
