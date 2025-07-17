LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 10:44 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 10:44 IST
Ethiopia: 82 Somalia affiliate operatives arrested
82 Somalia Affiliate Operatives have been Arrested in Ethiopia after extensive intelligence investigation. Watch to know more on this!

