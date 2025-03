Estonia's Foreign Secretary, Jonatan Vseviov has said that India can be a powerful voice, in response to Delhi's role when it comes to Russia Ukraine war. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'India is a major global power. 21st could be Indian century. It's voice matters. We want India to use to powerful voice...India can be strong voice in side of UN charter, territorial integrity'. The comment come amid talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Asked about ties, he said relationship hold, 'great potential'.India opened its embassy in Tallinn in December 2021, while Estonia established its embassy in New Delhi in February 2012, signalling commitment to deepening ties. Economically, trade between India and Estonia remains modest but shows potential. In 2007, bilateral trade was valued at €30.8 million, with India s Estonia’s 34th largest import partner and 37th largest export partner.