The Estonian Govt is keen on more cooperation with India on Cyber Security front & has welcomed India's push on Digital Public Infrastructure. Speaking to Wion's Sidhant Sibal in Tallinn, Estonia's Digital Affairs & Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta said,' we are looking for a more exchange of specialists cyber security specialists, and we are also looking for more joint research projects" with India.
Estonia Eyes More Cooperation With India on Cyber security, Says Minister Liisa Pakosta
Advertisment