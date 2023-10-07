Esha's gold-silver feat at Hangzhou Asian Games | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
India's impressive performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games highlights its growing prominence in sports. Across various disciplines like shooting, compound archery, and athletics, India has excelled and shattered previous records. Remarkably, India is on the verge of reaching 100 medals, a significant leap from their previous best of 70 medals in the history of the Asian Games. Shooting has been exceptional, with 22 medals, including 4 by the remarkable 18-year-old Esha Singh, who has become a national hero. Watch Vikram Chandra in conversation with India’s ace shooter only on The India Story.

