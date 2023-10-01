Erratic weather impacts US holiday shoppers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
As stores eagerly stock up on heavy winter sweaters and coats in anticipation of the holiday shopping rush, they find themselves at odds with mother nature. The unseasonal warm weather threatens to dampen the traditional holiday shopping spirit, leaving retailers in a delicate balance between preparing for colder days and catering to shoppers still reaching for their t-shirts instead of parkas.

