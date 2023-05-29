Erdogan and the policies that helped him win Turkey presidential runoff

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the Turkey presidential runoff elections by a margin of over 2 million votes. There are a few key factors which may have helped Erdogan win the runoffs. One of them is Erdogan's inclusive policies. He is celebrated by poorer and more rural areas of Turkey because of the modernisation of once-dilapidated cities. The other factor that could have worked in his favour is the vote of those living aboard. It's a sizeable chunk with 3.4 million out of Turkey's 64.1 million registered voters. And Erdogan enjoys a considerable popularity among overseas voters.