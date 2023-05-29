Erdgoan at the held of Turkiye for third successive term, calls for unity around national dreams

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the Turkiye Presidential runoff elections. The high election board chief made the official announcement stating Erdogan grabbed 52.14 per cent of the votes and his opponent, Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu, received 47.86 per cent. There was a gap of over 2 million votes between candidates. After his victory, erdogan greeted his supporters at the presidential palace and thanked them. This victory extends erdogan's 20-year rule for five more years.