'Era of global warming ends, era of global boiling has arrived' says UN Chief
Unprecedented high temperatures have the entire world in disarray. As tourists flee raging wildfires in Greece, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez has issued a stern warning about the region's climate concerns, saying that the era of global warming has ended and that the era of global boiling has begun. The air is toxic, the heat is intolerable, and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate change in action are intolerable.