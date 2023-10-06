Equitorial Guinea VP's flaunt luxe life

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Son of the president of Equatorial Guinea flaunts luxe life at the UNGA meeting in New York and seeks funding for Africa. Teodoro Nguema Obiang, who is the vice president of the oil-rich nation, has been subject to Western sanctions over corruption for the longest time. And with his ultra-luxurious lifestyle, Obiang has now landed himself in another controversy, after he stayed in a $75,000-a-night penthouse when he flew to New York to call for more aid for Africa.

