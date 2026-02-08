French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into former Culture Minister Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline for alleged laundering of aggravated tax fraud proceeds, after Epstein files revealed over 670 mentions of Lang and financial links to the late sex offender. Lang, offered to resign as head of Paris's Arab World Institute (IMA), bowing to pressure from Macron's office and critics, despite denying wrongdoing and claiming Epstein ties via Woody Allen were innocent.