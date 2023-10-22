England's title defence hanging by a thread

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
England's World Cup defence is hanging by a thread following their embarrassing 229-run defeat at the hands of thrashing by South Africa in Mumbai. Jos Buttler's Three Lions have now lost three of the four matches they have played in the tournament. Can the defending champions make it to the semi-finals?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos