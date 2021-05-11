England records zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in 14 months

May 11, 2021, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Zero deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in England in the latest 24-hour period. It is the first time England has recorded no coronavirus deaths in a single day since 30 July, 2020, after the first wave of the pandemic.
Read in App