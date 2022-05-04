End of free Twitter? Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests raft of changes to Twitter

Published: May 04, 2022, 02:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tesla CEO Elon musk tweeted that business and government users on Twitter may need to pay a slight fee to stay on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter mark said that the social media giant is always free for casual users.
