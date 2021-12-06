End of 'Angela Merkel' era in Germany, leader set to handover charge on Dec 8

Dec 06, 2021, 10:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Head of the state, German chancellor Angela Merkel has done some remarkable economic and geopolitical reforms. However, Merkel's departure marks the end of an era for liberal politics. Here we bring you all the latest news from all around the world.
Read in App