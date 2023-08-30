Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term amid opposition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been elected to a second term with more than half the vote share to his name. Infamous for his ruthlessness, Emmerson, otherwise known as the 'Crocodile' has promised a new era for his people. As Zimbabwe reels under inflation, poverty, and climate change, the newly re-elected leader has a mammoth task ahead.

