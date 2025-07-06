Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:45 IST
Emerging markets are powering the future of global travel
Global travel demand is soaring, led by emerging markets like China, India, and Saudi Arabia. With travel spending expected to hit $15 trillion by 2040, the industry is set to outpace even pharma and fashion. In this report, we explore why more travelers are choosing experiences over possessions and how work-leisure travel is reshaping the future.