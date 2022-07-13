Emergency imposed in Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya fled the country

Published: Jul 13, 2022, 04:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives as protesters took to the country’s streets. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered a curfew in the country’s Western Province.
Read in App