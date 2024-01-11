LIVE TV

Elvis Presley Festival 2024 grips fans in Australia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes. The iconic Parkes Elvis Festival is a celebration of Elvis Presley's life and music held annually in Parkes.

