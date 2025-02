Just before Donald Trump's win in November last year, electric vehicle maker tesla's stock was headed for its third consecutive year of losses in its fifteen years as a public business. However, following trump's win, the company's stock surge helped the firm rank among the top performers for 2024 in the S&P 500 index. Elon musk's 'trump trade' extends beyond the turnaround in his companies' stock fortunes to his firm's crypto holdings. For more on this, take a look at this report...