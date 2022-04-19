Elon Musk's takeover warfare: Tesla CEO threatens to cut salaries

Published: Apr 19, 2022, 06:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Elon Musk has targeted the Twitter board over the 'poison bill' and threatened to cut salaries. Tesla's CEO holds a 9% stake in the company and said Board's salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds.
