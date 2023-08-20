Elon Musk wants to remove the block feature on X

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Elon Musk on Friday announced that microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter would scrap the 'block' feature, saying that it 'made no sense'. Replying to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Elon Musk noted that block will be deleted as a feature, except for direct messages.

