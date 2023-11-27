LIVE TV

Elon Musk visits Israel amid four-day truce in Gaza war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Elon Musk is in Isarel and met with President Issac Herzog and PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Musk visited Isarel amid 4-day truce between Israel and Hamas for hostage release.

