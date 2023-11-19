LIVE TV

Elon Musk threatens to sue watchdog

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk is all set to sue media watchdog 'Media Matters' after it accused 'x' of promoting anti-Semitic content. Musk, instead, has blasted the watchdog for its 'fraudulent attack on X'.

