LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Elon Musk forms ‘America party', says we live in one-party system
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 17:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 17:00 IST
Elon Musk forms ‘America party', says we live in one-party system
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 17:00 IST

Elon Musk forms ‘America party', says we live in one-party system

Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political faction called the ‘America Party’. Watch to know more updates on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos