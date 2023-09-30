'Elections 'not a priority' compared to security', says Junta leader

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
On Friday, hundreds of people demonstrated in the capital city of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in favor of the ruling junta, which had taken over in a coup a year earlier. At the Place de la Nation, supporters congregated and waved Burkinabe flags. A few people carried placards featuring images of Captain Ibrahim Traore, the nation's youthful military commander.

