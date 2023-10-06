Election season heats up in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
4 Indian states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram - go to polls by the end of 2023. Besides Telangana, these will be the last round of state polls before the national elections in the middle of 2024. That makes them a big litmus test for the parties going to the hustings. The states going to elections cover 66 parliamentary seats.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos