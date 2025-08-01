LOGIN
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 20:59 IST
El Salvador passes reform for unlimited presidential terms 
El Salvador’s ruling party has passed a bill to overhaul how elections are run in the Central American nation, opening the door for President Nayib Bukele to serve another term.

