World EL Salvador offers to take in US criminals and migrants Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 04 Feb 2025 23:20 IST Link copied! Copy failed! El Salvador on Monday offered to house in its jails "dangerous criminals" from anywhere in the world deported by the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after lengthy talks with the Central American country's leader. EL Salvador offers to take in US criminals and migrants Read More by WION Video Team Updated 04 Feb 2025 23:20 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article