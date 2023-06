Pakistan is all set for the celebration of Eid al-Adha. The festival of Eid al-Adha marks the prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail. The three-day festival of Eid al-Adha will be celebrated from June 29 in Pakistan this year. Ahead of this 'Festival of Sacrifice' every year, several cows & oxen are hoisted by a crane from a building's roof.