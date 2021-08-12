Egypt's ancient King Khufu's Boat is moved from Giza pyramids to a new home

Aug 12, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum.
