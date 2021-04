Egypt is rushing to set the scene for the movement of 22 royal mummies to a new home on Saturday (April 3), lining their travel route with lights and banners and boosting security ahead of the large event, dubbed 'The Pharaohs Golden Parade'. Having taken months of planning, the event is meant to transport some of ancient Egypt's most prominent mummies through a convoy, from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to their final resting place in the National Egyptian Museum of Civilisation in Fustat.