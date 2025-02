All is not well between Egypt and Israel. Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has voiced concerns over the strength of the Egyptian military. Halevi has cited Egypt's advanced weaponry and sizable forces to support his concerns. In an interview with Israeli Channel 14, Halevi said, "We are very worried about this. Egypt has a large army that is equipped with advanced combat systems, aircraft, submarines, warships, and tanks, along with a vast number of infantry troops." Watch in for more details!