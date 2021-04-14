Egypt fires centuries-old Ramadan Cannon

Apr 14, 2021, 08.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Coinciding with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Egypt fired on Tuesday the centuries-old Midfa Al-Iftar or Ramadan Cannon at Cairo's historic Salah El-Din citadel after 30 years of silence.
Read in App