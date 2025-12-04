/Egypt Accepts Many Artefacts Stay, But Demands Return Of Rosetta Stone

Published: Dec 04, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 23:20 IST
Egypt’s top antiquities official says thousands of Egyptian artefacts can stay in British museums — but demands that the iconic Rosetta Stone be returned to Cairo. The artefacts, many removed legally long ago, have become part of “London’s identity,” he argues, yet the ancient tablet remains a symbol of colonial-era appropriation. This video explores both sides of the debate, what it means for heritage claims, and the growing calls for repatriation.