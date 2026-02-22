/Education In The US: Religiously Unaffiliated More Likely To Have College Degrees

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 15:00 IST
A new look at education trends in the United States shows that religiously unaffiliated Americans are more likely to hold college degrees compared to some other religious groups.
The findings shed light on shifting social patterns, higher education access, and the changing religious landscape across the country. Analysts say the data reflects broader demographic trends, including urbanization, generational shifts, and evolving attitudes toward faith and education.