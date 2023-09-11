Ed Sheeran postpones Las Vegas gig due to 'technical issue'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Pop singer Ed Sheeran has been facing backlash for cancelling a concert a mere hour before it was about to begin. Fans have called out the singer for not notifying them about the postponement up until the last hour.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos