ED Arrested Yes Bank's Founder Rana Kapoor in Money Laundering Case Amid deteriorating health of India's one of the top private bank, the Enforcement Directororate (ED) probe's Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor's Mumbai residence. He was later chagred in the money laundering case. And now in the latest coming in over the case, the ED now arrested Rana Kapoor in the same charges.