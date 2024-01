Once a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis after years of unchecked, mushrooming influence of transnational Narco-gangs, who use its ports to ship cocaine to the United States and Europe. It suffered a recent surge in violence, triggered by the 7th January prison escape of one of the country's most powerful Narco bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, better known by the alias "Fito".