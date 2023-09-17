ECB acts against information leak

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
A Reuters report claims that European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde seized the mobile phones of her fellow policymakers at this week's meeting & rebuked them for leaking crucial information. The unprecedented move is the boldest step that Lagarde has taken to stop data leaking out from the governing council. This issue has plagued her presidency as well as that of her predecessor, Mario Draghi.

