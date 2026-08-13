/Ebola Outbreak Explodes In DR Congo, Death Toll Tops 2,000 Across Five Provinces

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) is rapidly worsening, with the death toll now exceeding 2,000 and nearly 4,500 confirmed cases reported. The World Health Organization has warned that the outbreak could potentially surpass the deadliest Ebola epidemic ever recorded if the spread is not brought under control. The virus has now reached five provinces, with Ituri remaining the epicentre of the crisis. The speed of transmission has raised serious concerns. According to health officials, it took around nine weeks for the outbreak to reach its first 1,000 deaths, but the death toll doubled within just three weeks. Authorities are racing to strengthen surveillance, contain transmission and expand medical responses, but conflict, limited healthcare access and the absence of an approved vaccine or specific treatment for this Ebola virus species are making the response extremely challenging.