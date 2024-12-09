Over the same period, drylands expanded by about 4.3 million km2 – an area nearly a third larger than India, the world's 7th largest country – and now cover 40.6% of all land on Earth.
Earth's Lands Getting Drie
Advertisment
Over the same period, drylands expanded by about 4.3 million km2 – an area nearly a third larger than India, the world's 7th largest country – and now cover 40.6% of all land on Earth.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.