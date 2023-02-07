Earthquakes, and their disastrous aftermath

Before the Turkiye and Syria disaster, there had been a series of not strong earthquakes in Asia, especially in countries that lie along the seismic zone. The earthquakes and tremors were worryingly becoming frequent, even tremors were felt here in India twice in a span of a month. The world was not paying attention to the frequency of these Earth shakes until Monday 6th of February when the severity of the earthquakes was felt globally. But can the aftermath of what is caused by earthquakes be avoided, and is there something bigger that is hidden in the faultline? WION's Eric Njoka speaks to geologists Namik Cagatay and Chris Elders for a perspective.