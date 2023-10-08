Earthquake in Afghanistan: More than 2000 killed, over 10,000 injured

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
On October 7, 2023, a powerful earthquake struck western Afghanistan, with a magnitude of 6.3. The epicentre was located 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of Herat city in the western Herat province. The earthquake was the third largest in Afghanistan and was followed by multiple aftershocks.

