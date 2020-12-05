EAM S Jaishankar to skip Canada-led COVID meet after Justin Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest

Dec 05, 2020, 10.25 PM(IST)
In what seems to be a direct fall out of remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will not attend Canada headed COVID-19 foreign ministers grouping meeting.
