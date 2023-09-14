EAM Jaishankar to WION: G20 Summit Marks an 'Inflection Point' for a rising India

In an exclusive interview with WION, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, expressed his thoughts on India hosting the mega G20 summit, listing out key areas in which India took the lead, including inclusion of the African Union in the grouping. India hosted the summit on 9-10th of September in Delhi that saw a gathering of over 20 top global leaders. "I think history would remember it, as an inflection point, in graph of a rising India that yes people would say that this was one of those big moments from shaping the agenda , creating a consensus,," EAM Dr. Jaishankar told our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal. "I think anybody writing a G20 history would say this was probably one of the most substantive G20s," Dr. Jaishankar noted, "These issues will determine the world's future in the next decade." From reforms in multilateral banks to addressing debt, green development, food security, gender equality, and skills mapping, the G20 countries came together to address issues of global significance. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that these discussions would have a profound impact on the world's future. Moreover, the summit conveyed a clear message about India's commitment to global collaboration. Dr. Jaishankar stated, "India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready, is capable, is willing to really do more, shoulder more, contribute more." Asked on talks that went behind the G20 Joint statement, Dr. Jaishankar praised the G20 countries, saying, "This wouldn't have happened if every one of the G20 countries didn't feel that need to step up and come together."