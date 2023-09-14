EAM Jaishankar Exclusive Interview: 'Our commitments to Africa have increased'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with WION, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, expressed his thoughts on India hosting the mega G20 summit, listing out key areas in which India took the lead, including the inclusion of the African Union in the grouping. India hosted the summit on 9-10 September in Delhi which saw a gathering of over 20 top global leaders.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos