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E20 fuel debate: India's Chief Economic Adviser backs E10 alongside E20

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 23:16 IST
India’s E20 petrol policy is facing fresh questions, with the country’s chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran backing the return of a lower ethanol-blended option.

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