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E10 or E20: should consumers get a choice?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 19:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 19:16 IST
India’s E20 petrol policy is facing fresh questions, with the country’s chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran backing the return of a lower ethanol-blended option.

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