/Dutch broadcaster AvroTros to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Israel's participation

Dutch public broadcaster AvroTros has announced it will boycott the Eurovision Song Contest for the second year running in 2027, citing concerns over Israel's ongoing military involvement in a large-scale conflict. Without naming Israel directly, the broadcaster said the event "can no longer be considered neutral" and pointed to humanitarian suffering in Gaza and press freedom restrictions. The Netherlands joins Spain, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland, all of whom skipped the 2026 contest over similar concerns.